Brokenshire Regrets Scruton Sacking

James Brokenshire admitted to Iain Dale he was not in full possession of the facts when he sacked Sir Roger Scuton.  Brokenshire did not put the allegations to Scruton or even talk to him beforehand. Summary justice incited by a Twitter mob. Public life is being cleansed of the non-woke with the connivance of feeble politicians who should know better. Liberals will come to regret going along with the cancelling of conservative voices if this trend prevails…

April 30, 2019 at 11:04 am

