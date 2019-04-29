UK Still Top Foreign Investment Destination in Europe in 2018

The latest OECD figures show that the UK has held on to its top spot in Europe for Foreign Direct Investment yet again – only the US and China surpass the UK globally. The UK’s inward investment stock totalled $1.89 trillion by the end of 2018. More than double Germany’s $920 billion – in fact it’s more than Germany, Spain and Poland combined…

Liam Fox blasts “those who would talk down Britain’s economic performance” saying that they’ve beenproven wrong once again”. It comes on top of EY revealing earlier this month that the UK has now also become the world’s most attractive destination for M&A activity, overtaking the US for the first time. So much for George Osborne’s warnings about foreign investment collapsing after a vote to Leave…

Tags:
People:
April 29, 2019 at 3:47 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False