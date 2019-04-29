UK Still Top Foreign Investment Destination in Europe in 2018

The latest OECD figures show that the UK has held on to its top spot in Europe for Foreign Direct Investment yet again – only the US and China surpass the UK globally. The UK’s inward investment stock totalled $1.89 trillion by the end of 2018. More than double Germany’s $920 billion – in fact it’s more than Germany, Spain and Poland combined…

Liam Fox blasts “those who would talk down Britain’s economic performance” saying that they’ve been “proven wrong once again”. It comes on top of EY revealing earlier this month that the UK has now also become the world’s most attractive destination for M&A activity, overtaking the US for the first time. So much for George Osborne’s warnings about foreign investment collapsing after a vote to Leave…