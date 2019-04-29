Tory Analyst Predicts 800-Seat Loss at Local Elections

It’s not just the EU elections where the Conservatives are heading for a pasting, the Tories are bracing for a bloodbath in the local elections this Thursday as well. Analyst and Tory peer Robert Hayward came out with a new prediction yesterday that the Tories could lose over 800 seats of the 8,000 or so being contested this week. Hayward tips the Lib Dems to pick up 500 and Labour to pick up 300, the Brexit Party aren’t standing…

The Tories are firmly in expectation management mode, Boris uses his Monday Telegraph column to plead with voters to not “take out your Brexit frustrations on our hard-working Tory councillors”. The reality is that local Councillors are likely to take the hit for Theresa May’s failings…