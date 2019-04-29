Private Labour Facebook Group Defends Suspended Activist, Member Calls for March on Synagogue

Labour members have been have been hitting out at people who are reporting instances of anti-Semitism in a private Facebook group. Dozens of members of Brighton Labour have been rushing to the defence of Alex Braithwaite, who was suspended earlier this month for sharing “abhorrent” posts on social media, claiming Israel is “whipping up Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis to smear Jeremy Corbyn” and that the BBC was controlled by Jews.

In one thread, Labour members call the suspension “disgusting”, offer Braithwaite “solidarity” and say “we are all with you.” One member calls for the people calling out anti-Semitism to face disciplinary action. Another demanded that all members “march about this to the Synagogue in Hove.” Marching on Synagogues? Really?

This comes just weeks after a local Labour chair launched a defence of another recently suspended candidate who tweeted “I love gang rape”. The state of Brighton and Hove Labour Party…