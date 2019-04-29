Mogg Calls for EU Student Subsidies to Go to Students From Developing World Instead

Jacob Rees-Mogg has come up with the most interesting suggestion yet in the row over EU student subsidies after Brexit – instead of continuing to give subsidies to students from “some of the richest, most well-to-do countries in the world”, give them to students from the world’s developing countries instead. Global Britain is not just a slogan…

International students from outside the EU currently get slammed by the double whammy of huge fees with no access to student finance, making it far harder for students from poorer countries to come to the UK on merit. Funny how it’s the Remainers who would normally be the first to tell people to check their white privilege who are leaping to defend it now…