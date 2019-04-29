McDonnell’s PPS Took Donation From Barclays

As Guido revealed last week, John McDonnell has been supporting Momentum’s illegal occupations of banks, particularly praising their campaign against Barclays on an organising call. His campaign against Barclays doesn’t seem to be supported by his own Parliamentary Private Secretary, Thelma Walker MP. She has taken a large donation from Barclays to run a conference in her constituency. It’s the only donation she has registered since she became an MP. How does Walker’s boss feel about her taking cash from the banking giant he’s calling for direct action against?

April 29, 2019 at 12:52 pm

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

