McDonnell’s PPS Took Donation From Barclays

As Guido revealed last week, John McDonnell has been supporting Momentum’s illegal occupations of banks, particularly praising their campaign against Barclays on an organising call. His campaign against Barclays doesn’t seem to be supported by his own Parliamentary Private Secretary, Thelma Walker MP. She has taken a large donation from Barclays to run a conference in her constituency. It’s the only donation she has registered since she became an MP. How does Walker’s boss feel about her taking cash from the banking giant he’s calling for direct action against?