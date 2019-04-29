Invisible Tory People’s Vote Campaign Raised £205,000 From Just Four Donors

Guido readers may struggle to remember Right to Vote – the hapless Tory ‘People’s Vote’ campaign – despite reportedly burning through £40,000 of ‘dark money’ in their first few weeks they’ve had almost no impact – anywhere. Now Guido’s calls for transparency have paid off and the money is ‘dark’ no longer. Right to Vote have been forced to register with the Electoral Commission and declare exactly where their cash came from…

The figures submitted to the Electoral Commission show that Right to Vote is even more flush with cash than first thought. In their short existence they’ve actually received four donations totalling a juicy £205,000, most of which has come from one company and its Director:

from Bar and Kitchen Limited £20,000 from lawyer Constatine Partasides QC

Despite having six figures to splash, Right to Vote have barely 1,000 likes on Facebook and 1,500 followers on Twitter, while Guido had to scroll down to the eighth page of Google Search to find their website. That’s almost £130 raised per Twitter follower gained – what have they been spending all that money on? Looks like Philip Lee’s leadership bid hasn’t quite managed to capture the public’s imagination yet…