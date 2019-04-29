Andy Street Calls Sikh Temple a Mosque

The Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street had a bit of a disastrous time visiting the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Smethwick last night, calling it a mosque by mistake. He also might want to work on his pronunciation of the word “Nagar”…
Will Vox Call The Shots In Spain? | UnHerd
Kuwaiti Authorities must Free Lazareva | Comment Central
Echoes of Lear in the Shafting of Scruton | ConWoman
Daily Express Editor Bans Anti-Immigrant Stories | Guardian
New Media is Driving New Movements | Ben Smith
Corbyn Has Lost Right to Criticise Racism | Ian Austin
Brokenshire Urged to Reinstate Scruton | Mail on Sunday
Who’s in Charge of Britain Today? | Dan Hodges
Conservatives May Not Survive Existential Crisis | Telegraph
Fracking Tsar Quits After Six Months | Telegraph
Eaton Taking a Break from New Statesman | Evening Standard
Breaking of Andrew Adonis is a Revealing Moment | CapX
Why Are Millennials So Boring? | Douglas Murray
The Rise of Andrew Neil | New Statesman
Fantasy of a ‘Customs Arrangement’ | Comment Central
Kuwaiti Authorities must Free Lazareva | Comment Central
Echoes of Lear in the Shafting of Scruton | ConWoman
Daily Express Editor Bans Anti-Immigrant Stories | Guardian
New Media is Driving New Movements | Ben Smith
Corbyn Has Lost Right to Criticise Racism | Ian Austin
Brokenshire Urged to Reinstate Scruton | Mail on Sunday
Who’s in Charge of Britain Today? | Dan Hodges
Conservatives May Not Survive Existential Crisis | Telegraph
Fracking Tsar Quits After Six Months | Telegraph
Eaton Taking a Break from New Statesman | Evening Standard
Breaking of Andrew Adonis is a Revealing Moment | CapX
Why Are Millennials So Boring? | Douglas Murray
The Rise of Andrew Neil | New Statesman
Fantasy of a ‘Customs Arrangement’ | Comment Central