Tory Deputy Chair Admits Local Elections Will Be “Difficult”

New Tory Deputy Chair Helen Whately turns the spin-o-meter up to 11: “I hear from time to time people saying: ‘Well I’m really frustrated with politicians as a whole, not just Conservatives… because of where we are with Brexit”. Optimistic…

April 28, 2019 at 11:59 am

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

