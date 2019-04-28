Gwynne Digs Hole Over Coal

Andrew Gwynne’s attempts to tout Labour’s “climate emergency” credentials turned into an exercise in digging a coal mine-sized hole for himself over the new coal mine in Cumbria unanimously approved by Labour, the Lib Dems and the Tories. He should probably have had a word with Jeremy Corbyn first…
