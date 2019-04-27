Saturday 7-Up

This week 231,529 visitors visited 652,918 times viewing 980,773 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Who Said It? ChUK 2019 or UKIP 2014?
- Brexit Party Announce Five New Candidates
- Greta Thunberg Is Daughter of Sweden’s Other Eurovision Star
- Remainers Turn on Adonis After His Brexit Conversion
- Brexit Party Candidate Not Just ‘Royal Marine’, Was in Special Forces
- IDF Tweet Reprimand to Lying Labour MP
- 55 Years of Tory Loyalty Broken
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…