Tiggers Launch With Blatant Lie

Change UK – The Independent Group – Remain Alliance have published a slick launch video that contains a shocker of a fib. Guido has helpfully contextualised it…

April 26, 2019 at 1:25 pm

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

