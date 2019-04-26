ChUK Select Angela Smith’s Husband as MEP Candidate

Change UK – The Independent Group – Remain Alliance have selected the husband of their MP Angela Smith (of funny tinge fame) as one of their MEP candidates in Yorkshire and the Humber. Steve Wilson is also employed as Smith’s parliamentary researcher, and quit the Labour Party after a standoff over his re-selection as a Labour Councillor. The word is that the ChUKas candidate troubles stem from MEP selections being done by the 11 MPs themselves. Nepotistically shoving an MP’s husband on the candidates list makes it seem like it might not have been compiled entirely on merit…