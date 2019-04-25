Remainers Turn on Adonis After His Brexit Conversion

Newly selected Labour MEP Lord Adonis appears to have had a conversion of biblical proportions over Brexit – the Remainiac-in-chief posted a remarkable statement on Facebook yesterday. Not only did Adonis apologise for previously telling Brexiteers to not vote Labour, he even talks about respecting the referendum result:

Turns out that standing for an election and facing voters for the first time in over 30 years wasn’t as straightforward as Adonis thought. However his own website doesn’t seem to have caught up with his screeching U-turn yet, he is still ranting about “democratically” stopping Brexit on there:

The CHUKas can’t stop gloating, while Adonis’s diehard FBPE fans have been taking to Twitter to bemoan how “astonished and deeply disappointed” they are that he has swung the other way on Brexit. They’ve even set up a hashtag of #UnfollowAdonis. Will they be asking for their money back from tickets to his shows?

April 25, 2019

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

