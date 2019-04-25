Who Is On Question Time Tonight?

Question Time is back this week, with one of the most Remainy panels Guido can remember for a long time. Every single panellist voted to Remain…
Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…
“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”