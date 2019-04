Guido readers may remember George McManus, the Momentum-backed member of Labour’s National Policy Forum, who was suspended by the Labour Party for this Facebook post about Tom Watson’s “Jewish donors” last year:

Not only did Labour reinstate McManus after just eight weeks, they’ve actually made him a local election candidate and a Labour spokesman in the East Riding of Yorkshire. Makes a mockery of Labour’s claims to be taking its anti-Semitism problem seriously…