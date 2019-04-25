Canterbury Conservatives ‘Overwhelmingly’ Pass Motion of No Confidence in May

After Clwyd West Conservatives passed a motion of no confidence in Theresa May yesterday with 88.8% against May, Guido can reveal a second Conservative Association also passed a motion of no confidence in May yesterday. Canterbury Association Chair Greig Baker emailed local members this morning to inform them that a motion endorsing his position of no confidence in May had been carried “by an overwhelming majority” at a Special General Meeting last night. The Tory grassroots revolt continues to grow…

Separately, Guido can also reveal that local Tory members have been invited to a private reception with May in Bury this evening. One local activist is not impressed and describes it as a “grovelling tour” before the EU elections. Will anyone turn up, or will May have to bury her hopes of rallying support for her foundering leadership?