Canterbury Conservatives ‘Overwhelmingly’ Pass Motion of No Confidence in May

After Clwyd West Conservatives passed a motion of no confidence in Theresa May yesterday with 88.8% against May, Guido can reveal a second Conservative Association also passed a motion of no confidence in May yesterday. Canterbury Association Chair Greig Baker emailed local members this morning to inform them that a motion endorsing his position of no confidence in May had been carried “by an overwhelming majority” at a Special General Meeting last night. The Tory grassroots revolt continues to grow…

Separately, Guido can also reveal that local Tory members have been invited to a private reception with May in Bury this evening. One local activist is not impressed and describes it as a “grovelling tour” before the EU elections. Will anyone turn up, or will May have to bury her hopes of rallying support for her foundering leadership?

April 25, 2019

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

