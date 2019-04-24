Tories Despair of Theresa May

The ConservativeHome headline says it all May breaks the record for most unpopular Conservative minister ever in our Cabinet League Table. Theresa May has lost the confidence of the men in grey suits who have told her in no uncertain terms it is time to go, the parliamentary party and the national party in the country. The question is how soon she will go?

Anne Widdecombe has quit the Tories for the Brexit Party, something Guido would until now have seen as probable as the ravens leaving the Tower of London. Die-hard Tories intend to vote for the Brexit Party. Theresa May has split the Conservative Party…

April 24, 2019 at 8:14 am

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

