Tories Despair of Theresa May

The ConservativeHome headline says it all “May breaks the record for most unpopular Conservative minister ever in our Cabinet League Table“. Theresa May has lost the confidence of the men in grey suits who have told her in no uncertain terms it is time to go, the parliamentary party and the national party in the country. The question is how soon she will go?

Anne Widdecombe has quit the Tories for the Brexit Party, something Guido would until now have seen as probable as the ravens leaving the Tower of London. Die-hard Tories intend to vote for the Brexit Party. Theresa May has split the Conservative Party…