TfL’s Fishy Figures Over People’s Vote Tube Ads

Guido revealed yesterday how Transport for London refused to divulge how much they charged People’s Vote to run their dodgy ad campaign on the Tube, using a legal exemption to avoid revealing whether People’s Vote had received unduly favourable rates. TfL quoted only the generic ‘rate card value’ of the ads when answering the FoI request, stating that People’s Vote’s first round of advertising in October last year had a value of £50,000, with a second round in January with a value of £16,000. What rate they actually paid we’ll never know…

However, Guido can now reveal that when responding to a separate FoI last year, TfL claimed that the same People’s Vote’s October advertising campaign had only had a rate card value of £40,114.80 – specifically for a one day campaign on 11 digital escalator panel runs and 50 LCD screens. Not only won’t they release the exact figures, they aren’t even giving different people the same answer. Is TfL’s FoI team literally just making them up now?

Tags: ,
People:
April 24, 2019 at 4:29 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness