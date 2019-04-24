TfL’s Fishy Figures Over People’s Vote Tube Ads

Guido revealed yesterday how Transport for London refused to divulge how much they charged People’s Vote to run their dodgy ad campaign on the Tube, using a legal exemption to avoid revealing whether People’s Vote had received unduly favourable rates. TfL quoted only the generic ‘rate card value’ of the ads when answering the FoI request, stating that People’s Vote’s first round of advertising in October last year had a value of £50,000, with a second round in January with a value of £16,000. What rate they actually paid we’ll never know…

However, Guido can now reveal that when responding to a separate FoI last year, TfL claimed that the same People’s Vote’s October advertising campaign had only had a rate card value of £40,114.80 – specifically for a one day campaign on 11 digital escalator panel runs and 50 LCD screens. Not only won’t they release the exact figures, they aren’t even giving different people the same answer. Is TfL’s FoI team literally just making them up now?