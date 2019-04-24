Milne: “Zionist Movement Has a Grip on the Media”

Fresh video footage has been unearthed by investigative reporter Iggy Ostanin of Jeremy Corbyn’s spin doctor and right-hand man Seumas Milne giving his take on “Zionism” and the “media”. It’s all too predictable:

“There is a view among pro-Palestinian people often that the Zionist movement has a grip on the media in a way that I think sometimes exaggerates the mechanisms through which that influence is exerted. “And one of the things that is impressive about the Zionist movement, I would say, and this is true going back decades and decades, is the fact that many of its activists are incredibly hard working and dedicated and they bombard the media day in day out with their obsessive campaigns.”

Milne appears to have been speaking at a conference at SOAS in 2009 billed as “The Nakba, Sixty Years of Dispossession, Sixty Years of Resistance”. Milne himself was speaking in a session on “Forces of Counter-Resistance: The (Still) Unvanquished Enemies of Palestine”, Milne’s own presentation was titled “The Role of Imperialism in the Palestinian Tragedy”. It’s no surprise that only 13% of people think Labour is doing enough to tackle anti-Semitism when these are the views of Corbyn’s most senior adviser…