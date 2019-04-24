Milne Complained that Gerry Adams and Omar Al-Bashir Didn’t Get Knighthoods

As well as giving his views on the Zionist Movement’s supposed “grip on the media” at a conference in 2009, Corbyn’s spin chief Seumas Milne also used the opportunity to give his views on the British honours system. Milne bemoaned the fact that former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres had received a knighthood while Gerry Adams and Omar Al-Bashir had inexplicably been overlooked. Milne says “I think what that illustrates is where the interests lie… it is entirely to do with the British state’s international alliance system and nothing to do with the merits of the case”…

One was a Nobel Peace Prize Winner who signed the Oslo Accords and secured peace with the PLO and with Jordan. The others were a former IRA chief of staff and brigade commander and a now-deposed Sudanese dictator who had the dubious honour of being the first sitting head of state to be charged with war crimes by the ICC in 2008 – a year before Seumas’ remarks. If anything is “illustrated” it’s where Seumas Milne’s real interests lie…

h/t @magnitsky

People: / /
April 24, 2019 at 11:40 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness