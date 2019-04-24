Milne Complained that Gerry Adams and Omar Al-Bashir Didn’t Get Knighthoods

As well as giving his views on the Zionist Movement’s supposed “grip on the media” at a conference in 2009, Corbyn’s spin chief Seumas Milne also used the opportunity to give his views on the British honours system. Milne bemoaned the fact that former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres had received a knighthood while Gerry Adams and Omar Al-Bashir had inexplicably been overlooked. Milne says “I think what that illustrates is where the interests lie… it is entirely to do with the British state’s international alliance system and nothing to do with the merits of the case”…

One was a Nobel Peace Prize Winner who signed the Oslo Accords and secured peace with the PLO and with Jordan. The others were a former IRA chief of staff and brigade commander and a now-deposed Sudanese dictator who had the dubious honour of being the first sitting head of state to be charged with war crimes by the ICC in 2008 – a year before Seumas’ remarks. If anything is “illustrated” it’s where Seumas Milne’s real interests lie…