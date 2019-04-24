McDonnell Praises Climate Protestors ‘Direct Action’ Occupations of Banks

John McDonnell joined Momentum’s ‘urgent climate organising call’ last night along with with youth climate strikers. Momentum had advertised the call by sending out an excited email informing supporters that climate strike leader Greta Thunberg has “called for a general strike.” The UK hasn’t seen a general strike since 1926…

Alarmingly, the Shadow Chancellor praised “all the work people are doing on the ground at the moment” saying

“Direct action campaigns do work, we’ve demonstrated that time and time again, shifting the whole agenda, and we’ll be supporting all we possibly can.”

McDonnell specifically referenced Momentum’s occupation of Barclays branches, expressing support for “all the work people are doing on the ground” and presumably their calls to “ruin the economy.” The would be Chancellor supporting the illegal occupation of bank branches is a taste of the future. Chavez used the mobs to physically attack the private sector, smashing up businesses owned by regime opponents. We have been warned…

