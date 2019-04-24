Jared Shutting Office Down

Sheffield Hallam residents will soon be seeing even less of their lesser-spotted MP – now it turns out that Jared O’Mara will be closing his constituency office for a month after all his staff either quit or were fired – after O’Mara reportedly locked them all out of the office. Something Theresa May probably wishes she could do as well…

O’Mara tells the Yorkshire Post that it will only be a “temporary pause lasting several weeks” until he is able to find new office premises and hire new staff members – during which time there will be no casework or constituency surgeries for any Sheffield Hallam residents who need help from their MP. Time will tell how “temporary” the “pause” turns out to be. Thanks for all the memories…