DPMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Jack Brereton (Stoke-on-Trent South) (Con)
Q2 Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth) (Lab)
Q3 Stuart C. McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East) (SNP)
Q4 Tom Brake (Carshalton and Wallington) (LD)
Q5 Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark) (Lab)
Q6 Mary Glindon (North Tyneside) (Lab)
Q7 Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) (DUP)
Q8 John Mann (Bassetlaw) (Lab)
Q9 Bill Esterson (Sefton Central) (Lab)
Q10 Chris Elmore (Ogmore) (Lab)
Q11 Tom Pursglove (Corby) (Con)
Q12 Colin Clark (Gordon) (Con)
Q13 Rebecca Pow (Taunton Deane) (Con)
Q14 Danielle Rowley (Midlothian) (Lab)

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

