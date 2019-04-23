Tory MPs Supporting Brexit Party, 1922 Rule Change Rumoured

Tory MP Lucy Allan is publicly recommending candidates for the rival Brexit Party. Andrea Jenkyns has also dropped hints that she too is supportive of the Brexit Party. Not much party discipline being shown…

Sources within the 1922 Committee suggest that there is a fair chance the executive will endorse a rule change tonight allowing a fresh challenge if a third of the parliamentary party indicates they will support it – effectively raising the threshold in terms of numbers of MPs required and removing the one challenge-a-year rule. Alternatively the 12 month challenge delay period could be reduced to six months – meaning the next leadership challenge would be on from June 3rd. There are no rules in politics…

There is also a likely National Convention meeting could take place at the end of May. If they voted to no confidence the PM whilst only symbolic it would be devastating.