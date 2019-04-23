Tory MPs Supporting Brexit Party, 1922 Rule Change Rumoured

Tory MP Lucy Allan is publicly recommending candidates for the rival Brexit Party. Andrea Jenkyns has, Guido hears, told local activists she too will be supporting the Brexit Party. Not much party discipline being shown…

Sources within the 1922 Committee suggest that there is a fair chance the executive will endorse a rule change tonight allowing a fresh challenge if a third of the parliamentary party indicates they will support it – effectively raising the threshold in terms of numbers of MPs required and removing the one challenge-a-year rule. Alternatively the 12 month challenge delay period could be reduced to six months – meaning the next leadership challenge would be on from June 3rd. There are no rules in politics…

There is also a likely National Convention meeting could take place at the end of May. If they voted to no confidence the PM whilst only symbolic it would be devastating.

April 23, 2019 at 1:36 pm

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

