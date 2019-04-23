TIG Candidate’s anti-Romanian Tweet Surfaces

One of CUK-TIG-RA’s leading candidates has shut off his Twitter account after an anti-Romanian tweet emerged. The professional boxer London MEP candidate Ali Sadjady, who informs us all he is vegan, urges his followers to “be on the right side of history” in his Twitter bio. Remainers are so confident in their virtue that they’re not even doing cursory checks on their own lightweight candidates. Now Ali’s on the ropes. This is turning out to be an absolute car crash of a launch…

UPDATE: After just a few hours as a candidate, Ali Sadjady has stood down. “I am happy to stand down as a candidate for Change UK as to not tarnish their reputation.” Guido thinks might be a bit too late for that, their reputation seems quite tinged already…

Tags: ,
People:
April 23, 2019 at 4:08 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness