TIG Candidate’s anti-Romanian Tweet Surfaces

One of CUK-TIG-RA’s leading candidates has shut off his Twitter account after an anti-Romanian tweet emerged. The professional boxer London MEP candidate Ali Sadjady, who informs us all he is vegan, urges his followers to “be on the right side of history” in his Twitter bio. Remainers are so confident in their virtue that they’re not even doing cursory checks on their own lightweight candidates. Now Ali’s on the ropes. This is turning out to be an absolute car crash of a launch…

UPDATE: After just a few hours as a candidate, Ali Sadjady has stood down. “I am happy to stand down as a candidate for Change UK as to not tarnish their reputation.” Guido thinks might be a bit too late for that, their reputation seems quite tinged already…