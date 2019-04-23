Raab Picking Up Support

The Times’ Red Box has produced a useful chart of the indispensable ConservativeHome’s leadership polling for the last 2 years. There was an eccentric period of Mogg ascendancy in late 2017 – which Guido laid at the bookies to the tune of thousands – before Boris became the activists first choice again. Dominic Raab has been picking up steady support since last July.

The quasi-democratic Tory system means that this poll is not the one the counts. Tory MPs choose the two candidates that go to the pro-Brexit membership. The parliamentary party is more sympathetic to remaining and some MPs are ardent Boris haters. There is a real danger that MPs might once again try to foist a candidate who backed remaining on the members. Which hasn’t worked out very well so far…

Tags:
People: /
April 23, 2019 at 9:00 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lewis Goodall opines

“Remainer readers may dislike Mr Farage – they may dislike his style, his rhetoric, his approach – but he cannot be faulted for his appreciation of strategy. If his opponents don’t up their game – and fast – he will beat them, just as he did before.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness