Readers will remember Ryan Jones, the Lib Dem Newport West Parliamentary candidate, and his mysterious disappearance on by-election night. Now Jones has popped up on his Berlin based stag do wearing a T-shirt proclaiming that he likes his Brexit how he likes his men. Could this be a clue as to what he was up to..?

Congratulations to Ryan and Laura on their wedding…

*According to his best man who bought him the T-shirt.