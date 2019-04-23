Extinction Rebellion: We’re Trying To Ruin the Economy

“The only way we’ve realised the Government will listen to us is if we actually start to ruin the economy”
Unusual for them to be so honest…
Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…
“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”