Expense-Fiddling Tory MP Chris Davies Gets Off With £1,500 Fine

Tory MP Christopher Davies has got off with a £1,500 fine and 50 hours’ community service after admitting to submitting two false expense invoices. Davies escaped becoming the second MP to go to jail this year after Fiona Onasanya

April 23, 2019

Lewis Goodall opines

“Remainer readers may dislike Mr Farage – they may dislike his style, his rhetoric, his approach – but he cannot be faulted for his appreciation of strategy. If his opponents don’t up their game – and fast – he will beat them, just as he did before.”

