Expense-Fiddling Tory MP Chris Davies Gets Off With £1,500 Fine

Tory MP Christopher Davies has got off with a £1,500 fine and 50 hours’ community service after admitting to submitting two false expense invoices. Davies escaped becoming the second MP to go to jail this year after Fiona Onasanya…

UPDATE: The Tories finally comment: “Chris Davies has been given a formal warning from the Chief Whip following today’s ruling. He has apologised and it is right that the people of Brecon and Radnorshire now get to have their say about whether they still support Mr Davies.”