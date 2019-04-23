Donald Tusk’s Former Deputy Is Standing For Change UK- TIG

Change UK, The Independent Group, Remain Alliance (CUK-TIG-RA) have revealed their European Parliamentary candidates. They include a couple of Euro-federalist former Tory MPs and some Twitter celebrities. Also among the list with a top spot in the key region of London is Jan Vincent-Rostowski, who served as Donald Tusk’s deputy when the European Council President served as Prime Minister of Poland. Seriously.

As President of the EU Council, Tusk taunted Theresa May at Salzburg on Instagram, and said there was a “special place in hell” for Brexiteers. Now CUK-TIG-RA want a the UK to send his former deputy to help represent the UK in European Parliament. Whose side are they on..?