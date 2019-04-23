Donald Tusk’s Former Deputy Is Standing For Change UK- TIG

Change UK, The Independent Group, Remain Alliance (CUK-TIG-RA) have revealed their European Parliamentary candidates. They include a couple of Euro-federalist former Tory MPs and some Twitter celebrities. Also among the list with a top spot in the key region of London is Jan Vincent-Rostowski, who served as Donald Tusk’s deputy when the European Council President served as Prime Minister of Poland. Seriously.

As President of the EU Council, Tusk taunted Theresa May at Salzburg on Instagram, and said there was a “special place in hell” for Brexiteers. Now CUK-TIG-RA want a the UK to send his former deputy to help represent the UK in European Parliament. Whose side are they on..?

Tags:
People: /
April 23, 2019 at 3:31 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False