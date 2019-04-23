CUK TIG Logo Competition Winner!

The group formally known as The Independent Group, which now wants to be called Change UK (and also The Independent Group in parliament) yet having refused to enter into an alliance with other remain parties now uses the #RemainAlliance hashtag, finally has a new logo. It’s four horizontal lines and some words…

The name ‘Change UK’ upset charity Change.org who have the twitter handle @UKChange and are heavily involved in the political sphere. Now Guido thinks that the new CUK-TIG-RA logo bears a striking resemblance to another charity, Living Streets. Did CUK-TIG-RA ask permission before ripping off their logo..?

After CUK-TIG-RA’s original design was cruelly rejected by the Electoral Commission, Guido held a helpful competition to find a new one. Guido didn’t like the result so in true Tigger CUK-TIG-RA style held a second referendum where the winner of the first was not allowed to be an option. Today the winner can be announced:

Congratulations to Jake Johnstone for his winning design. A mouse mat is on its way…