Catchily titled ‘Change UK- The Independent Group’ have unveiled a new logo, and new MEP candidates. Among them are…

Rachel Johnson Boris Johnson’s sister

Stephen Dorrell Former Tory MP

Neil Carmichael Former Tory MP

Jessica Simor QC who tweets a lot

Gavin Esler ex-BBC man who tweets a lot



Compare this to the Brexit Party’s credible lineup of non-politicians. Less ‘Change UK’ more ‘Keep UK the same”…