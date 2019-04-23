Brexit Party Candidate Not Just ‘Royal Marine’, Was in Special Forces

The Brexit Party this morning unveiled a host of impressive candidates, but introduced Afghanistan veteran and environmental campaigner James Glancy as a former ‘Royal Marine’. Guido can reveal that Glancy was in fact in the special forces, serving in the elite Special Boat Service. He is now a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, and runs a charity dedicated to the preservation of African wildlife. If the media wanted any proof that Farage’s new outfit isn’t just NewKIP, the understatement of the calibre of his candidates should give them pause for thought…

“Remainer readers may dislike Mr Farage – they may dislike his style, his rhetoric, his approach – but he cannot be faulted for his appreciation of strategy. If his opponents don’t up their game – and fast – he will beat them, just as he did before.”

