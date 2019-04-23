Brexit Party Candidate Not Just ‘Royal Marine’, Was in Special Forces

The Brexit Party this morning unveiled a host of impressive candidates, but introduced Afghanistan veteran and environmental campaigner James Glancy as a former ‘Royal Marine’. Guido can reveal that Glancy was in fact in the special forces, serving in the elite Special Boat Service. He is now a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, and runs a charity dedicated to the preservation of African wildlife. If the media wanted any proof that Farage’s new outfit isn’t just NewKIP, the understatement of the calibre of his candidates should give them pause for thought…

April 23, 2019 at 12:38 pm

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

