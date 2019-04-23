Brexit Party Announce Five New Candidates

After the announcement of seven candidates last week, today Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has added five new candidates to their list. It’s an impressive lineup and a big change from the kippers of old. Just 58 to go…

  • Claire Fox
    • Writer, Director of the Academy of Ideas.
  • James Glancy
    • Environmentalist, Award Winning 3x Afghanistan Veteran.
  • Matthew Patten
    • Business and Charity Director.
  • Christina Jordan
    • Award winning charity worker and former nurse.
  • Lance Forman
    • Smoked salmon entrepreneur and former trade special adviser.

They join Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Ben Habib, June Mummery, and Dr Alka Seghal.

Tags:
April 23, 2019 at 11:20 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness