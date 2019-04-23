Brexit Party Announce Five New Candidates

After the announcement of seven candidates last week, today Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has added five new candidates to their list. It’s an impressive lineup and a big change from the kippers of old. Just 58 to go…
- Claire Fox
- Writer, Director of the Academy of Ideas.
- James Glancy
- Environmentalist, Award Winning 3x Afghanistan Veteran.
- Matthew Patten
- Business and Charity Director.
- Christina Jordan
- Award winning charity worker and former nurse.
- Lance Forman
- Smoked salmon entrepreneur and former trade special adviser.
They join Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Ben Habib, June Mummery, and Dr Alka Seghal.