IDF Tweet Reprimand to Lying Labour MP

“Rachael Swindon” is a Corbyn superfan social media account of dubious provenance (see Buzzfeed’s profile) which tweets hard left slogans, regular calls for Tom Watson to resign and anti-Tory hate. Nothing unusual nowadays. It is of course it is followed by dozens of Labour MPs and directly encouraged by the Labour leader’s office. Yesterday it tweeted out a video of ‘cowardly Israeli soldiers’ roughing up Palestinian youths. Except it was, as many replies pointed out, a well know viral video of Guatemalan troops roughing up Guatemalan youths.

That didn’t stop it being retweeted thousands of times including by Grahame Morris, a Shadow Cabinet Minister, adding his ignorant insight in. Despite being told by dozens of respondents his claims were a falsehood, it remained up. Last night he even got a reply from the Israeli Defence Forces:

It is still up this morning…