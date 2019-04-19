Handful of Heathrow Protestors Contained

So far the Heathrow protestors are out-numbered by police who are easily controlling the handful of teenagers who seem to think they may be the last generation. Possibly because they are virgins.
So far the Heathrow protestors are out-numbered by police who are easily controlling the handful of teenagers who seem to think they may be the last generation. Possibly because they are virgins.
Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…
“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”