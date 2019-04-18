Sajid and Sadiq Under Pressure Over Failure to Tackle Protests

While the environmental protests over the last three days have generated plenty of amusement and most workers are thinking about the Easter break anyway, people are increasingly asking why the police response has been so feeble. Why are the police unable to stop Central London being brought to a halt for days by a tiny handful of protesters with a few yoga mats and tubes of glue?

The finger of blame is being pointed at Sajid Javid and Sadiq Khan – former Home Secretary David Blunkett takes aim at his successor in the Mail, challenging him why the “full force of the law” hasn’t been applied. Treasury PPS and fellow Tory MP Huw Merriman brands it a “national embarrassment” and says he has asked Javid to “put pressure on the police to bring this to an immediate halt”. Instead of dancing along with the protesters…

Sadiq Khan is also under fire from rank-and-file officers themselves for “aggravating” the protests with his tacit approval after saying “I share the passion of the protesters because it is a very important issue” rather than condemning them for breaking the law. The public is not impressed either. If they were protesting in favour of Brexit or another issue Sadiq didn’t agree with they would have been removed in no time, instead they’ve got free rein to continue their dance parties while Londoners suffer…