MEP Gets Standing Ovation for Playing Ode to Joy on Harmonica

The Brexit Party won’t need to bother making any campaign videos if there’s much more of this…

April 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Euro News



Lewis Goodall opines

“Remainer readers may dislike Mr Farage – they may dislike his style, his rhetoric, his approach – but he cannot be faulted for his appreciation of strategy. If his opponents don’t up their game – and fast – he will beat them, just as he did before.”

