Gerard Batten Storms Out of Sky interview

The loony right has joined the loony left in storming out of interviews they don’t like…
The Long Road to Brexit | 1828
Tories Now Face Annihilation | Allister Heath
15 Years of BBC Bias Over Europe | ConWoman
The Future Of Inequality | UnHerd
Farage Will Beat Remainers Again | Lewis Goodall
“Too Old” Stanley Johnson Rejected by CCHQ | Sun
Potemkin Legislation from a Dead Government | ConHome
No Need to Fear WTO Terms | Get Britain Out
Porn-Bashing Makes You Go Blind | Spiked
Ten Precedents For A Compromise Brexit | UnHerd
Farage Has Seized The Change Mantle | Lewis Goodall
Death of Brexit and the Death of Satire | Comment Central
Citibank: Corbyn Worse Than Hard Brexit | Bloomberg
Sacked Skeptic Scientist Wins Case | Watts Up
Leadership Candidates Shouldn’t Throw Dirt | ConHome
Tories Now Face Annihilation | Allister Heath
15 Years of BBC Bias Over Europe | ConWoman
The Future Of Inequality | UnHerd
Farage Will Beat Remainers Again | Lewis Goodall
“Too Old” Stanley Johnson Rejected by CCHQ | Sun
Potemkin Legislation from a Dead Government | ConHome
No Need to Fear WTO Terms | Get Britain Out
Porn-Bashing Makes You Go Blind | Spiked
Ten Precedents For A Compromise Brexit | UnHerd
Farage Has Seized The Change Mantle | Lewis Goodall
Death of Brexit and the Death of Satire | Comment Central
Citibank: Corbyn Worse Than Hard Brexit | Bloomberg
Sacked Skeptic Scientist Wins Case | Watts Up
Leadership Candidates Shouldn’t Throw Dirt | ConHome