Exclusive Interview: Extinction Rebellion To Shut Down Heathrow Tomorrow

Extinction Rebellion have now formally announced they will shut down Heathrow Airport tomorrow, one of the biggest travel days of the year. This afternoon Guido caught up with Extinction Rebellion leader, Robin Boardman-Pattison who confirmed that the group will attempt to act to disrupt tens of thousands going on their Easter Holidays on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“Tomorrow we raise the bar. We are going to shut down Heathrow.

We wanted to tell you about a large action that has grown out of our escalation strategy. To reiterate, this is a self-organising movement and you should all feel empowered to plan and organise your own actions so long as they comply with our values and principles. Many of you have expressed a desire to disrupt Heathrow — and so we wanted to share this action with you.

For the Bank Holiday, we are halting swarming disruption and turning our focus onto the aviation industry.”

Robin Boardman-Pattison “Extinction Rebellion is organising disruption at Heathrow Airport tomorrow… it will disrupt the travel for lots of people, yeah, that disruption is totally necessary given the emergency we’re in…” The arrogance of the unelected, self-appointed guardian of humanity is breathtaking, ruining family holidays for thousands for a publicity stunt…