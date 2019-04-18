Change UK-TIG Logo Competition: Winning Design Revealed

The result of the referendum on the new Change UK-TIG logo is in, with ‘head-up-their-own-arse’ coming in just ahead of Chuka’s halo. Excluding the other options, the ratio was an almost perfect 53:47…

However, Guido has had a think and decided that some people who voted in the last referendum have probably died since then, Horatio from Islington has tweeted a disapproving hashtag, and frankly you the voters were all too stupid to vote in the first place. Therefore Guido has decided to ignore the result and hold a fresh “People’s Vote” instead – but without the option that actually won last time. It’s the ChUKa way…

 

April 18, 2019 at 2:06 pm

