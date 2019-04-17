Vote for the New Change UK-TIG Logo

Guido has received a huge array of creative and imaginative entries for the new logo for TIG/Change UK after their own inspired effort was cruelly rejected by the Electoral Commission yesterday. Vote for your favourite below…

The designer of the winning entry will become the proud owner of a Guido Fawkes mousemat. And will no doubt have the eternal gratitude of Chuka and friends… click on the image to vote… results tomorrow!

UPDATE: Some mobile users are reporting difficulties with seeing the quiz. Guido recommends removing /amp from the URL or trying again on desktop…

April 17, 2019 at 5:08 pm

Former Labour MP turned independent Ian Austin on Burgon’s “Zionist Enemies” lying

“No previous Labour leadership would have put up with someone saying this and being caught out denying it. How can someone who wants to be the country’s most senior law officer behave like this and not resign? How can his party not sack him? How long will Labour MPs put up with it?”

